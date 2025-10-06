Telangana bans Coldrif syrup

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana on Sunday banned the use of Coldrif syrup (Batch No SR-13) after reports of death of 18 children linked its consumption in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala have already banned the sale of the syrup, with Telangana stepping up preventive action. Reports emerged that 14 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district succumbed to acute kidney failure shortly after consuming Coldrif cough syrup. Additional deaths were reported from Rajasthan, intensifying the crisis. Investigations revealed that the expired syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharma in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, was adulterated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a highly toxic industrial chemical known for its deadly effects.

The Telangana DCA advised the public to immediately stop using Coldrif syrup from the implicated batch and report any possession to local drug authorities or the DCA directly via a toll-free number. Officials coordinated with Tamil Nadu authorities to track distribution, instructing all drug inspectors and healthcare establishments to freeze and seize any remaining stock to prevent further risks. According to experts, diethylene glycol is a colorless, odorless chemical used extensively in industrial applications, including antifreeze, brake fluids, and solvents. It is never intended for human consumption, yet it tragically finds its way into medicines when corrupt manufacturers substitute it for safer solvents like propylene glycol to cut costs.

This contaminant is hazardous because of its nephrotoxic effects, which cause rapid and severe kidney damage, leading to acute renal failure, neurological complications, and death, especially in children whose small body weight and developing organs render them highly vulnerable. DEG poisoning typically presents symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, progressing rapidly to kidney failure, seizures, and coma if untreated, experts added.