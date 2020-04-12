Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar says it's not time for politics

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it is not time for politics and asked police not to harass BJP workers engaged in serving the needy.



In a statement on Saturday, he asked the party cadre and leaders to prepare themselves to help out the need and poor against the backdrop of extension of lockdown period. He asked them to extend help as part of feed-the-needy drive to the poor, migrant workers, workers providing groceries and food.

The Karimnagar MP said the lockdown became necessary following the growing number of COVID-19 cases following the Markaz fiasco. But, the party workers should work hard that no one would go hungry during the lockdown period. He asked police not to harass the BJP leaders and workers serving the poor and needy by observing the lockdown measure of social distancing.

He said wouldn't augur well for some political parties making it a habit to campaign and criticise every action of the government. It is time to work together, setting aside political difference. Sanjay Kumar said that the party cadre and leaders must continue their activities of serving the poor and follow the advisories of the Centre and the State governments. He asked the party cadre to intensify their activities to reach out to as many people as possible.