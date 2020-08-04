Telangana BJP Krishna Saagar Rao demands CBI probe into Sushant Singh's death

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao sought a probe into the suspicious death of Bollywood film actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a letter sent to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India, in his individual capacity as "a concerned citizen of India," Rao, in his letter, listed out the ongoing investigation of the Maharashtra State police and the questions risen by tens and thousands across the country, on the same. Also, the investigations launched by the Bihar state police in the incident and the non-cooperation meted out to them from their Maharashtra counterparts.



Krishna Saagar Rao in his letter prayed the CJI, to take into consideration the concerns substantiated by public documents, investigation timeline, the investigation by the Bihar police and the media.

He alleged in his prayer that the investigation approach, the outcomes so far, suspicious conduct of Maharashtra police, paltry official communication to the public and no headway in the investigation even after 50 days- all this clearly points in the direction of an "intentional subversion by the State Government of Maharashtra, with a possibility of protecting interests of some powerful people in the echelons of power, who are possibly involved in the suspicious death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput."

Against this backdrop, Rao prayed the CJI, to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I) investigate into the 'suspicious death case' of Sushant Singh Rajput with immediate effect, to ensure justice to him, his family and his millions of fans.