Telangana BJP leaders condole Pranab Mukherjee’s demise

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. In a statement on Monday, he said, "Deeply anguished by the passing away of former President of India and Bharat Ratna, Pranab Mukherjee Ji. Fondly called as Pranab da, he was an exemplary leader who led from the front and served this nation with dedication and determination."

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in his message said the news of about Pranab Mukherjee passing away is a loss to the nation. He praised the former president, in-depth knowledge and key role he played in implementing the economic reforms. Recalling his close association with Pranab Mukherjee, he said how the concerned former president had brought to his notice when he was Union Labour Welfare Minister, about the woes of Beedi workers in West Bengal and asked to address the same.

State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the Telangana State and people will always remember the former president who headed the penal for the creation of Telangana. He condoled the death of Pranab Mukherjee.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in his condolence message recalled the services of Pranab Mukherjee to the nation. Kumar recalled the crucial role by him during the historical occasion when Telangana State was formed. He paid rich tributes calling the former president a multi-faced genius, issue resolver and role model for young politicians. BJP State Core Committee member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said that the role of the former president in the creation of Telangana state will not be forgotten by the people.

BJP Telangana chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said that the State party extends heartfelt condolences on the demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. He had an eventful political journey interspersed with many big milestones. And, service to the nation and its people through 50 years of his political contribution has been recognised by our government, and the nation's most prestigious civilian award Bharat Ratna was awarded to him.

