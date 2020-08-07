Telangana BJP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy demands all-party meet on AP irrigation projects

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy demanded the State government to take all parties into confidence in protecting the rights and interests of Telangana.



In a statement on Friday, he said that along with filing a case in Supreme Court, the TRS government should also take all possible measures to stop Andhra Pradesh going ahead with its proposed new irrigation schemes.

He asked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to call an all-party meeting as soon as possible to discuss the issues relating to the AP going ahead with the tendering process of the Pothireddypadu and Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP). Otherwise, people in the State would suspect a hidden agenda between both the Chief Ministers of the Telugu States, he cautioned.

Increasing the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator and taking up the RLIP are violative of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. However, the Telangana Chief Minister has not even written a letter either to the Union Jalashakthi Ministry or Prime Minister seeking their intervention. Construction of the news schemes by the AP are detrimental to the irrigation projects in the South Telangana, he said.