Telangana: BJP seeks probe into attacks on Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Lakdikapul: A State BJP delegation led by former minister and State vice-president Dr G Vijaya Ramarao, former MP Ravindra Naik, former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud, national secretary BJP SC Morcha and spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy met Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Friday and lodged a complaint over the attacks on party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The delegation said that Bandi Sanjay Kumar, being the State BJP president and Karimnagar MP, has to visit different places in Telangana, as well as his own Lok Sabha constituency, Karimnagar.They said that the Karimnagar MP has been aggressively campaigning to strengthen the party across the state. However, some vested interests have developed ill-will against him and were trying to attack him physically, as well as on his vehicle and convoy.

They briefed the DGP on a few such attacks during the GHMC elections, during RTC employees, strike, Dubbaka by-elections, when attempts were made to physically attack him.

Recently, a group of people attacked Sanjay Kumar's party convoy with sticks and roads while he was travelling from Kodad to Hyderabad.During this, the miscreants had blocked the road and stopped the convoy. It was observed that there were a couple of police constables on the spot but they could do nothing to disperse the mob.

Considering these incidents, the delegation sought the intervention of the DGP for filing cases against theculprits who have participated in the incident.Besides, they sought a Special Security (Y-Category) with a bullet-proof vehicle to Bandi Sanjay Kumar.