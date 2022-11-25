Telangana: B.P.Ed. & U.G.D.P.Ed second, final phase allotment seats released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday released the second and final phase of allotment of seats for Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) and Undergraduate Diploma in Physical Education (U.G.D.P.E).

Total number of seats available under the convener quota both B.P.Ed. and U.G.D.P.Ed courses is 1307 and the number of candidates who exercised web options is 889 students out of which 640 students were allotted seats in the second and final phase. Selected students can download the joining letter, challan forms for payment of tuition fees (if applicable). Fee has to be paid at any branch of Union Bank of India in the State of Telangana. After payment of tuition fee (if applicable) the students have to report to the allotted college with original certificates for physical verification, fee paid challan and joining letter, which can be submitted between November 25 to November 30.