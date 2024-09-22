Telangana Braces for Heavy Rain as IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Hyderabad: Telangana is preparing for an intense spell of heavy rain over the next three days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issuing a yellow alert across the State. Hyderabad is also under a yellow alert, with cloudy skies and light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected until Wednesday. Residents have been advised to remain cautious as weather conditions could worsen, especially on Tuesday.

The State has already experienced significant rainfall, with heavy showers on Sunday impacting Hyderabad and several districts. Yadadri Bhongir recorded the highest rainfall in the State at 103.3 mm, while Hyderabad's Golconda area registered 91.3 mm—the highest in the city for the day.

The ongoing southwest monsoon has brought substantial rainfall to Telangana, with the State receiving an average of 919 mm, a 31 per cent increase over the normal 703.6 mm. Hyderabad has seen 780.4 mm of rainfall, a 36 percent deviation from its usual 575.5 mm. Notably, Nampally recorded a 61 per cent surge, receiving 920.6 mm compared to its typical 570.8 mm.

The IMD is closely monitoring the situation and has urged residents to take precautions as the weather is expected to remain intense over the coming days.