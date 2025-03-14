Telangana Braces for Rising Temperatures, Relief Expected with Thunderstorms Next Week

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to experience soaring temperatures over the next week, with the mercury expected to reach between 40°C and 44°C. However, relief is on the horizon, as weather forecasters predict unseasonal thundershowers between March 20 and 24, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

According to Hyderabad-based weather analyst T Balaji, popularly known for his forecasts on social media, the ongoing heat wave will persist until March 19, after which thunderstorms are likely to provide a temporary break from the scorching conditions. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated that Telangana could expect "strong unseasonal thunderstorms" during this period.

The current hot and dry weather has been affecting residents across Hyderabad and other parts of the state, with many seeking ways to cope with the extreme temperatures. Authorities have urged people to take precautions, including staying hydrated and avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours.

As Telangana enters the peak summer months, meteorologists suggest that these pre-monsoon thunderstorms could help moderate temperatures temporarily, but the heat is expected to return soon after.



