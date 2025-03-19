Telangana Budget 2025-26: Modest boost for education, but concerns remain

A slow pace of growth

During his budget speech in the Assembly on 19 March 2025, Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu underscored the significance of education, referring to it as "a guiding light for the secure future of children from poor and disadvantaged backgrounds." However, despite the increase, the sector’s budget growth has not kept pace with the overall expansion of Telangana’s financial outlay.

Over the past decade, Telangana’s budget has surged by 203%, rising from ₹1,00,637.96 crore in 2014-15 to the current ₹3,04,965 crore. In contrast, education spending has only increased by 126% over the same period, from ₹10,200.33 crore in 2014-15 to ₹24,174 crore in 2025-26. This disparity raises concerns about whether the state is prioritising education adequately in its long-term development plans.

Government schools struggling with infrastructure

The Finance Minister acknowledged the pressing challenges within the education system, stating that while global education has undergone significant advancements, government schools in Telangana "continue to lag behind by decades."

One of the most critical issues is the lack of proper school infrastructure. Of the 1,023 government residential schools in the state, a staggering 662 do not have their own buildings. Many gurukuls, which cater primarily to marginalised students, operate in makeshift structures with inadequate facilities. Basic amenities such as proper toilets remain a challenge in many institutions, making it difficult for students to receive quality education in a conducive environment.

The road ahead

While the budget allocation is a step in the right direction, educationists argue that a more substantial investment is needed to bridge the gap between Telangana’s schools and the evolving global education standards. Without a stronger focus on infrastructure, teacher training, and student welfare, the state's government schools risk falling further behind. The coming years will determine whether Telangana can translate its financial commitments into tangible improvements in the education sector.



