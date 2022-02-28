Telangana budget sessions from March 7

The Telangana government has decided to hold budget sessions from March 7. The state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday held a high-level meeting on the conduct of budget sessions.

Finance minister Harish Rao, minister for legislative affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, IT minister KT Rama Rao and other ministers and finance department special secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other officials were present.

The Chief Minister will hold a cabinet meeting on March 6 at Pragati Bhavan and approve the annual budget report for the year 2022-23. Minister Harish Rao will present the budget in the budget sessions that will begin on March 7.





But the interesting aspect this time is that there will be no joint address by the Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan.



Article 176(1) of the Constitution of India enjoins that the Governor shall Address both the Houses assembled together at the commencement of the first Session after each general election to the Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year and inform the Legislature of the causes of its Summons.

The Address of the Governor contains a review of the activities and Achievements of the Government during the previous year and their policy with regard to important internal problems as well as a brief account of the programme of Government Business for the session.

But for the last few months, the gap between the Governor and the Chief Minister has been widening and this decision is being linked to it.