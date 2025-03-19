Telangana budget strengthens free bus travel, boosts RTC operations

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has received a budgetary allocation of ₹4,305 crore, with a significant portion directed towards the Mahalaxmi Scheme, which provides free bus travel for women and transgender individuals. Announcing the budget, Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised the scheme's widespread impact, highlighting that beneficiaries have taken 149.63 crore trips across 7,227 buses at no cost. This initiative, he noted, has led to cumulative savings of ₹5,005.95 crore for commuters.

According to official budget documents, ₹3,082.53 crore has been allocated as direct financial assistance to TGSRTC for the Mahalaxmi Scheme. Similar to last year, funds have been pooled from other departments to sustain the initiative. However, there is a conspicuous absence of any allocation for reimbursing various categories of bus passes used by passengers.

Despite this, the budget speech underscored a remarkable turnaround in the corporation’s performance. The overall occupancy rate, which once stood at 69%, has surged to 94%, with some routes even recording full capacity. This rise in ridership has positively impacted TGSRTC’s financial health.

"The government is committed to enhancing public transport services. Along with expanding the fleet, we have created 6,400 additional jobs in the RTC. Regular financial support is being provided to ensure the uninterrupted implementation of this scheme," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

However, transport unions have voiced concerns over what they perceive as inadequate budgetary support for the corporation. The Staff and Workers Federation criticised the budget, stating that the allocations fail to address critical funding needs. Additionally, they argued that diverting funds from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) sub-plans would not be sufficient to sustain operations. Questions have also been raised about the absence of additional subsidies for student bus passes, a long-standing demand of public transport users.

As the government continues to back the Mahalaxmi Scheme with sustained funding, debates over the adequacy and distribution of these resources remain ongoing.