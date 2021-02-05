Telangana: Burglars flee with ATM machine in Adilabad

In a shocking incident, thieves uprooted the ATM and fled away with the machine here at Adilabad town II police station in the wee hours on Friday.

The thieves who arrived in 'Chevrolet Tavera' around 3 am at the ATM centre near collectorate chowk and uprooted the machine before tying it up with the ropes on the top of the vehicle.

The incident is reported to have occurred near Adilabad town II police station. The police said that the thieves attempted to sneak into a jewellery shop near Devichand Chowk but in vain. Later, they uprooted the ATM machine and tried to flee away in the vehicle.

"The thieves left the vehicle along with the ATM machine at the outskirts of the town when they noticed a police patrolling vehicle," the police said.

DSP Venkateshwara Rao visited the spot and expedited the efforts to nab the thieves. The police registered a case and are examining the CCTV footage.