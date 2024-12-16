Telangana Cabinet Announces Financial Aid for Landless, New Ration Cards

Hyderabad : The Telangana Cabinet has made significant decisions in its latest meeting, focusing on welfare measures and governance reforms. The government has decided to provide Rs. 6,000 to landless families in the state by December 28. This move is part of the state's ongoing efforts to support marginalized communities.

Additionally, new ration cards will be issued after Sankranti, ensuring that more families have access to essential food supplies.

In another key development, the government has received approval from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to initiate an inquiry into the fund transfer for the E-Formula Race. The inquiry will focus on the allocation and use of funds related to the event. Legal experts' advice was sought, and the Governor has given her consent for the investigation, ensuring transparency in the process. These decisions are expected to have a significant impact on the state's welfare programs and governance.