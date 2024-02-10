  • Menu
Telangana cabinet approves vote -on-account budget, to be tabled by Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana state cabinet meeting, which has met at committee hall approved the budget.

Telangana state cabinet meeting, which has met at committee hall approved the budget. Meanwhile, it is known that this time the budget is proposed with about Rs. 2.72 lakh crores.

It is learned that there will be only expenses without any proposals in this vote on account budget. It is informed that only government activities, management of departments, employees' salaries and pension distribution will be held annually.

After the Lok Sabha elections, there is a possibility that the full budget will be presented again in the month of June or July.

