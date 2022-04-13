Telangana Cabinet Decides To Eliminate Interviews For Group I, II Jobs

It is known that a large number of job placements will be taken up in Telangana soon. The state government is already working on the recruitment process. Recently the government took another crucial decision and the state cabinet has approved the proposal that interviews are not required for Group-1 and Group-2 jobs. The state cabinet met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister KCR and the decision was made to this extent.



Similarly, the Chief Minister said that the decision was taken for transparency in the appointments of Group 1, Group 2 and other gazetted posts. The cabinet also approved the increase of the age limit to three years for police jobs. The decision was made as the requests had come from employees across the state. He also said that there was a need to further improve employment opportunities in the private sector. As part of this, the Chief Minister said that the establishment of industries like IT should not be limited to the Gachibowli and Madhapur areas of the city but should be extended to other areas so that equal development can take place all over Hyderabad to create jobs for people from all walks of life.

In the past, the government has raised the retirement age for medical college professors to 65 years. Recently, the state cabinet decided to allow the appointment of medical college professors as the Director of Medical Education and the Additional Director of Medical Education. The state cabinet has decided that from now on, the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in universities will be done by the Common Recruitment Board, the only recruitment agency for university staff. At present any university has a system of staff recruitment by that university.

On the contrary, CM KCR clarified that the Cabinet has decided to make the recruitment of staff of all the universities transparently through a single recruitment agency as is being followed in other states. As part of this, the Cabinet has decided to recruit over 3,500 teaching and non-teaching staff.