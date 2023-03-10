Telangana cabinet meeting concludes, announces sops to the people

The BRS government has announced sops to the people of Telangana in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister KCR. Minister Harish Rao briefed the decisions taken in the meeting to the media. On this occasion, the Minister issued a key announcement regarding the new Griha Lakshmi Scheme to be introduced by the Telangana Government. The minister said that houses will be built for those who have their own land through this scheme and promised to grant houses to 4 lakh people through the Griha Lakshmi scheme.



Talking about the decisions taken in the cabinet, the minister also announced that under the second phase, 1.30 lakh families will be given Dalit Bandhu. Harish said that Dalit Bandhu celebrations will be held on August 16 every year and 1100 people in each constituency will be given Dalit Bandhu to a total of 1.30 lakh people. Harish Rao said that houses will be constructed at the rate of 3,000 for each constituency under Griha Lakshmi and stated that a grant of Rs. 3 lakh to each house. The minister said that funds of Rs. 12,000 crores have been allocated.



Harish Rao said that funds of Rs. 4, 463 crores will be released for the second phase of distribution of sheep in April. It has been announced that 4 lakh acres of lowland land will be distributed.