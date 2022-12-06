  • Menu
Telangana Cabinet meeting on Dec 10

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
Highlights

Hyderabad: Amid growing political developments, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao convened a State Cabinet meeting at 2 pm on December 10.

The meeting is likely to discuss the issues of Paddy procurement, release of Rythu Bandhu funds, construction of houses for the weaker sections who own land, implementation of Dalit Bandhu and other important issues.

Sources said that the cabinet will also discuss political issues such as CBI, ED and IT raids on TRS leaders and ministers.

