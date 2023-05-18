Telangana: Cabinet scraps GO No 111

Hyderabad: Wooing different communities like artisans, regularisation of VRAs, scrapping of GO No 111 and farming sector reforms were among the crucial decisions taken by the first Telangana Cabinet meeting held in the newly-inaugurated B R Ambedkar Sachivalaya.

According to Finance Minister T Harish Rao, the Cabinet decided to give Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to traditional artisans like Nayee Brahmins (Barbers), Vishwa Brahmins (Goldsmith / Carpenters), Rajaka (Washermen) and Kummari (Potters) who are still in the same profession. A Sub Committee headed by BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar will soon finalise the modalities. This scheme would be launched during the 21-day state formation celebrations.

The Cabinet also approved the much-awaited scrapping of the controversial GO No 111. This comes as a major relief to 84 villages around the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Now, they will be able to sell their lands at the market value. Rao said the existing rules and regulations of the HMDA will apply to the lands in these villages. There is a huge government land also in this part and it would help the government to allot it for prospective industries and thereby create employment.

The minister said that water resources like Himayat Sagar and Gandipet will be protected by developing STPS and linked to Kaleshwaram project. Water from Kondapochamme Sagar will be lifted to these water bodies for the conservation of the ecology in the limits of GO No 111 villages. Hussain Sagar lake will also be filled with river Godavari water soon, he added.

The minister said the services of VRAs (Village Revenue Assistants) would be regularised. They would be deputed in Irrigation, Municipal Administration and Revenue wings.

Revenue Secretary Navin Mittal will finalise the rules and regulations. As part of re-organization of the Health department, the Cabinet approved the creation of DMHO (District Medical and Health Officer) posts in all 32 districts. In view of huge population in Hyderabad, the government has sanctioned 6 new DMHO posts to strengthen the medical facility. Now, permanent staff will be recruited in all Urban Medical Centers. The Cabinet also decided to sanction 40 more PHCs.

A Sub Committee headed by Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy will conduct a study on unseasonal rains and crop damages and recommend steps to reduce crop damage by advancing the crop harvesting by one month during the Rabi season. Harish Rao said the Cabinet also approved the purchase of Jowar and Maize from farmers with minimum support price, launch of second phase sheep distribution and conduct 21-day state formation day celebrations on a grand scale.