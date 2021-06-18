Telangana cabinet sub-committee recommends iPhones to Asha workers and cleanliness in hospitals

A cabinet sub-committee set up by the Telangana government to improve infrastructure and hygiene in government hospitals met on Thursday. The committee, chaired by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, made several suggestions at the BRK Bhavan. No matter how good the food in the hospital, how to eat if the bad smell creates issues, so, the committee suggested that the cleanliness of the hospital should be considered as the highest priority.



Wards, toilets, and bathrooms should be kept clean.



According to the ministerial subcommittee, doctors are causing problems for patients by failing to adhere to hospital schedules. It also directed that strict action be taken against doctors who do not be on time and they ordered that the biometric system should be installed.

They suggested that information on medical services in the state should be made available online from time to time. For this, the committee suggested giving iPhones, ANMs, and iPads to Asha workers. The members of the Cabinet Sub-Committee are Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Jagadish Reddy, Srinivas Gowda, Vemula Prashant Reddy, Sabita Indrareddy, Satyavathi Rathore, Chief Secretary to Government Somesh Kumar, Health Secretary Rizvi, College Health University Vice-Chancellor Dr Karunakarsh Reddy.



It suggested that the imbalance in infrastructure and equipment in government hospitals should be addressed immediately and hospitals should be relocated from where they are not needed to where they are needed. They recommended rationality in staff adjustment as well. The committee also suggested going to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, to check the medical services provided there in the last week of June or the first week of July.



Contract employees and outsourcing staff must be paid on the same date. Steps should be taken to prevent caesareans and uterine operations. The sub-committee directed the Telangana Medical Council to assess the performance of hospitals and improve their performance and launch a comprehensive health survey in Mulugu and Sirisilla districts as soon as possible.