Telangana cabinet to decide on PCR to government employees

The state government is all set to announce the good news to government employees today. As the Telangana cabinet is meeting today at 2 PM, there is a chance of the government taking decisions on some key issues. Along with adding more relaxations to the lockdown rules, the state cabinet will also discuss on PRC. The government is taking a crucial decision on this issue today. It seems that the KCR government will make a statement regarding the PRC of Telangana employees after this meeting.



However, during the assembly meetings held in March, CM KCR announced that 30 percent fitment would be given to government employees and teachers in Telangana. The fitment orders will come into effect from April 1, 2021. Due to lockdown, there were no further orders on it. It is learned that approval will be given at the cabinet meeting. The Finance Ministry has already submitted a full report on the pay revision. The Cabinet will approve the pay revision report of the employees. The government will issue orders on employee fitment and other issues.



The government is looking to lift the lockdown completely during the day as the corona second wave is gradually decreasing. Otherwise, extending the exemption time and putting an overnight curfew are the options that they can consider. As the number of cases with lockdown has come down significantly, the government is once again taking the decision to give out more relaxation. Along with these issues, even the Kharif season issues will also be discussed in the cabinet meeting today. The government is also going to conduct a survey on the health condition of children above 12 years of age. Diagnostic centres set up in 19 districts will be opened tomorrow. The cabinet will discuss and decide who will participate in these events.

