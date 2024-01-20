Telangana CEO holds prog to encourage voting

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Voters Day on January 25, the Election Commission organised a grand programme with the theme of “ Nothing like voting, I vote for sure” at JNTU auditorium in the city. State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj held a preparatory meeting to finalise the programme and to activate the State network to successfully execute it at field level.

He issued orders to all DEOs to conduct the National Voters Day celebrations throughout the State right from booth level. He issued guidelines to this effect to observe the day to spread awareness among voters about the EC Initiatives. An appeal would be made through this event to voters to exercise their franchise in the ensuing general elections to Parliament. The DEOs have been directed to conduct competitions at school level in debates, drawings and display posters and banners at all public places, conducting seminars, webinars, ads, campaigns .

Vikas Raj advised government departments at State and district level like postal, Railways, Panchayat Raj Institutions, social service organisations and civic bodies in conducting these programmes. At BLO level new voters would be felicitated and issued new EPIC cards. The CEO emphasised to boost the creative content preparation and dissemination on postal ballot, minimum facilities at the polling stations, EVMs, VVPATs, voter helpline apps, ethical voting in local languages through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms. He directed officials to appoint non-partisan persons from all walks of life, such as PwDs, senior citizen, transgenders and other marginalised sections, to function as election icons.