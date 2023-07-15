Telangana Chamber of Events Industry to host the prestigious TCEI SIWPC Global 2023 & TCEI Excellence Awards!

Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) - one of India's largest regional events associations, is hosting its highly esteemed flagship event - TCEI SIWPC GLOBAL 2023 and TCEI Excellence Awards, on July 24th and 25, 2023 at HICC & HITEX, Hyderabad, India. The event is supported by the Telangana Tourism.

Chief Guest Shri Srinivas Goud, Hon. Minister for Tourism and Culture, Government of Telangana and Guest of Honour Shri Sundeep Sultania, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture, Sports, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Govt of Telangana; announced the details of the prestigious South Indian Wedding Planners Congress (SIWPC) and excellence awards, at a Press Conference, today at The Plaza, Begumpet. Also present were T G Srikant, Business Head, HITEX Exhibition Centre; Balaram Babu, President, TCEI; Ravi Bura, General Secretary, TCEI; Shravan Madiraju, Convenor, SIWPC; Shri Ramesh Muppana, Convenor, TCEI Event Excellence Awards; Toufiq M Khan, Treasurer, TCEI; Farha Kudari, Co-convenor and Joint Secretary, TCEI and Dr. Suarabh Surekha, Co-convenor and Executive, TCEI.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Srinivas Goud commended Telangana Chamber of Events Industry for spreading the glory of Telangana across the globe. No celebration, event or program can be hosted without the involvement of the event planners. Under the leadership of KCR and KTR every Industry has made rapid strides of progress in Telangana and event industry is at the forefront. Over four hundred delegates from across the globe are attending the prestigious TCEI SIWPC GLOBAL 2023 and over forty renowned global leaders from the event industry will share their experiences and insights. The Telangana government will extend its wholehearted support to this event. There are multitude of small and medium entrepreneurs who make a living out of event industry and the industry takes along and makes the entire ecosystem to flourish. This despite no incentives from the government and several hassles of seeking different permissions to host events. In future we will ensure hassle free permissions be it from police or exercise and others, under one roof, as a single window system from Tourism Department, for applications from TCEI. Telangana has scenic locations, properties and palaces, there is no need to go outside for film shootings. People are going to Rajasthan and abroad for destination weddings, we have the most exquisite of locations, world renowned palaces. I request TCEI to ensure that people are aware and avail of these and experience them.

The TCEI South India Wedding Planners Congress Global 2023 (SIWPC); being presented by The Golkonda Resorts; is a prestigious two-day conference. Over 450 renowned wedding planners from across the globe will be attending the event. The event facilitates industry discussions, networking, and workshops. Renowned speakers like Edgardo Zamora, Barcelona, Teddy Manuel, Philippines, Nadia Duran, Australia, and Joseph Radhik, India; among other world-renowned wedding planners will share their insights. Attendees will understand the global wedding scenario and trends, gaining valuable insights into the industry's current landscape. The delegates will also explore Hyderabad's wedding industry potential and witness its cultural heritage. The conference aims to inspire, educate, and foster connections among industry professionals. The Co-Sponsor for the event is Carnations Weddings; Powered by SSP Events; Venue Partner is Novotel HICC & HITEX and Food Partners are Food Link, The Spicy Venue and Fusion 9.

Entrepreneurs from the Event industry will be recognised with the TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2023; for their outstanding contribution, on the occasion. The TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2023; presented by Carnations Weddings; is a highly anticipated award ceremony in the event industry, celebrating brands and individuals who have shown exceptional work in the field of events. In its 6th edition, the awards feature two prominent categories, "Pearl of Hyderabad" to honour the top performers from the state of Telangana's events industry, and "Gem of India" to recognize the best performers nationwide. Additionally, the ceremony will also present a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to acknowledge the greatest contributor to the industry.

The event promises to be a remarkable celebration of excellence in the event industry, highlighting the exceptional talent and achievements of individuals and brands. And we have received close to 200 nominations from enthusiastic participants so far; says Shri Balaram Babu.