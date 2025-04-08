Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram

Ahmedabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited the historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, paying homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. During his visit, he paid floral tributes and reflected on the life and legacy of the iconic freedom fighter.

The Chief Minister took keen interest in understanding the lifestyle and values upheld by Gandhi during his time at the ashram. He inquired about various aspects of Gandhi’s daily routine and the significance of the ashram in the Indian independence movement.

As part of the visit, Mr Reddy also examined the charkha (spinning wheel) used by Mahatma Gandhi, taking a moment to spin it himself and observe its historical relevance. He later joined the prayer session held at the ashram, embracing the spirit of peace and simplicity that the site represents.

This visit underscores the Telangana Chief Minister’s respect for Gandhian principles and serves as a reminder of the enduring influence of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals in contemporary Indian politics.