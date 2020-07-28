Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar appears before High Court on Coronavirus

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar appeared before High Court and explained the measures taken to the containment of spread of deadly Coronavirus in the state. He also informed the court that the medical treatment in private hospitals in compliance with the court directions. State Secretary to Medical and Health department Ali Raja Rijvi and other top health officials were also present.

It may be mentioned here that high court pulled up Telangana government on its failure in containing virus spread on several occasions.

Telangana reported 1610 new COVID cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. As a result, total cases rose to 57,142 and deceased count to 480 so far. In view of directions from High Court, the health department released a comprehensive and detailed Covid bulletin, with 59 pages, for the first time.The bulletin had additional information of vacant beds in private hospitals and containment zones.