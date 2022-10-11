Telangana CID DG injured in accident

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General Govind Singh sustained severe injuries and his wife Sheela Singh died in a road accident in Rajasthan on Monday.

Reports said that the car in which Singh and his wife travelling met with accident when they were coming back to Ramgarh from Tamot Mata Temple.

The Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle evacuated the injured from the spot and shifted them to the nearest Community Health Care (CHC) at Ramgarh. Doctors declared the Govind's wife dead.

The health condition of the IPS official is stable. Driver Vijendra was also injured in the accident along with another person. A total of four persons were travelling in the car. The vehicle was mangled in the

accident.