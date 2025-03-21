Live
Telangana Class 10 Board Exams Begin Today
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Class 10 board examinations in Telangana commence today, with exams scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. A total of 5,09,403 students are set to appear for the exams across 2,650 examination centres throughout the state.
For the first time, the Telangana board is introducing a 24-page answer booklet for the exams. Officials have clarified that no additional pages will be provided to students during the examination.
Authorities have made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth conduct of the exams, with strict guidelines in place at the centres. Students are advised to reach their respective centres on time and adhere to the prescribed rules.
