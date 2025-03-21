  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Class 10 Board Exams Begin Today

Telangana Class 10 Board Exams Begin Today
x
Highlights

The Class 10 board examinations in Telangana commence today, with exams scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. A total of 5,09,403 students are set to appear for the exams across 2,650 examination centres throughout the state.

Hyderabad: The Class 10 board examinations in Telangana commence today, with exams scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. A total of 5,09,403 students are set to appear for the exams across 2,650 examination centres throughout the state.

For the first time, the Telangana board is introducing a 24-page answer booklet for the exams. Officials have clarified that no additional pages will be provided to students during the examination.

Authorities have made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth conduct of the exams, with strict guidelines in place at the centres. Students are advised to reach their respective centres on time and adhere to the prescribed rules.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick