Telangana: CM appoints key former AP official as irrigation advisor

Hyderabad: The Telangana government moved with lightning speed making a quick decision following the Andhra Pradesh government issued a government order removing all the advisors appointed during the YSR party regime.

In doing so, it has also removed Aditya Nath Das, who served as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. More so, as the Principal Secretary for Andhra Pradesh Irrigation department. Das took part in the crucial negotiation between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the sharing of river waters of Krishan-Godavari between the two Telugu States in the post bifurcation.

Also, issues related to the irrigation projects during the 10 long years, with a brief stint from the irrigation department heading the education department.

SK Joshi who was then in-charge of irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh state and Aditya Nath Das was his counterpart looking after the Telangana projects in the post bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh, were the two officials actively negotiating on the water sharing and project related issues between the two States, following Das allocated to AP and Joshi to Telangana.

While both were elevated as the Chief Secretaries of their respective states, Das was retained as the advisor on irrigation by the YSCP government. More or less the AP stood its ground continuing the stand taken by the TDP government under N Chandrababu Naidu on the issues of water sharing and projects till 2014, vis a vis its counterpart in Telangana led by BRS chief K Chandrasekhara Rao.

Appointment of Das as the irrigation advisor of Telangana by the Telangana government is being considered a right decision, at right time. At a time when the Centre referred the water sharing between the two Telugu states and stepping up strengthening of the Godavari and Krishna River Management Boards.