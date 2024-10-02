Telangana CM Honours Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Legacy of Integrity and Leadership

Hyderabad: On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid tribute to the iconic leader, emphasizing his values of integrity and humility. Revanth Reddy praised Shastri for awakening the nation with his famous slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," which remains a powerful symbol of India's spirit.

The Chief Minister reflected on Shastri's journey from a freedom fighter to becoming India's second Prime Minister, noting how he worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. "Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life is a reflection of honesty and simplicity, qualities that define true leadership," Revanth Reddy remarked.

As India remembers Shastri's contributions, the Chief Minister urged people to draw inspiration from his legacy, especially his commitment to the welfare of farmers and soldiers.