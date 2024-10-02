Live
- Croatian President rejects troop involvement in NATO's Ukraine support mission
- Turkish military kills 13 'terrorists' in Iraq, Syria: Ministry
- Marked by congeniality, Walz-Vance debate a polar opposite of acrimonious Harris-Trump encounter
- Chandrababu Participates in Swachhta Hi Seva Program in Machilipatnam
- YS Jagan and YSRCP Leaders Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri
- Apple October Event 2024: M4 MacBook Pro 14 Specifications Leaked
- CM Nitish hesitant to meet PM Modi on Bihar flood crisis: Tejashwi Yadav
- England team arrives in Multan ahead of Test series against Pakistan
- South Africa cracks down on labour law violations
- Apple To Launch iPhone SE Without Home Button in 2025
Just In
Telangana CM Honours Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Legacy of Integrity and Leadership
Hyderabad: On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid tribute to the iconic...
Hyderabad: On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid tribute to the iconic leader, emphasizing his values of integrity and humility. Revanth Reddy praised Shastri for awakening the nation with his famous slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," which remains a powerful symbol of India's spirit.
The Chief Minister reflected on Shastri's journey from a freedom fighter to becoming India's second Prime Minister, noting how he worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. "Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life is a reflection of honesty and simplicity, qualities that define true leadership," Revanth Reddy remarked.
As India remembers Shastri's contributions, the Chief Minister urged people to draw inspiration from his legacy, especially his commitment to the welfare of farmers and soldiers.