Telangana: CM KCR Decides To Set-Up 19 Diagnostic Centres In Major Government Hospitals Across The State

CM KCR gave the green signal to set up diagnostic centres in major government hospitals in 19 district centres in Telangana. The CM has decided to launch these on June 7. Government diagnostic centres will be set up in 19 district centres. Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Janagam, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kottagudem, Jagittala, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Khammam, Sirisilla, Vikarabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Gadwala and Asifabad districts. The government's goal is to make all types of medical services more accessible to provide better healthcare to the people of Telangana, said CM KCR.

A total of 57 types of medical tests will be conducted at the diagnostic centres which will be set up by the government, said CM KCR. In addition to the corona tests, blood test, urine test, including BP sugar, heart disease, blisters, liver, kidney, thyroid, such as X-ray biochemistry pathology tests will be conducted in the diagnostic centres. The CM said that apart from the regular tests, the most rare and expensive special tests will be done completely free of cost and the reports will also be given out immediately. Not only that, it has been clarified that the reports will be provided in the form of messages through cell phone.



Government diagnostic centres will be the most efficient ones and reports too will be accurate and fastest. Physicians have revealed that each machine can deliver 400 to 800 reports per hour with the utmost accuracy. It is also known that 428 and 108 vehicles which are used to transport people to the hospital during emergencies are constantly running. The CM said that 300 vehicles have already been set up to provide medical care through the 'Amma Odi' scheme for pregnant women and children.