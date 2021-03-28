Top
Telangana CM KCR extends Holi greetings

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi. The CM asked the public to celebrate festivals of colours with happiness and joy at their homes and avoid gathering at public places.

He further advised them to follow the COVID-19 norms to keep the virus infection at bay. "May this festival bring peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our lives," said the Chief Minister.

