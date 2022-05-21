Telangana C.M KCR Meets Delhi C.M; Takes A Subtle Jab At Central Government





New Delhi, May 21: Embarking on a weeklong nationwide tour, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made his first stop here in New Delhi. Along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, KSR visited Delhi government-run Sarvodaya school and its Mohalla clinic.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo was also welcomed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia upon his visit to the Delhi government school. The two senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders explained to KCR the Delhi model of education while giving a tour of the vicinity. The Telangana leader also watched a powerpoint presentation on education development in the meeting hall of the school.





While speaking to the media, KCR praised the quality of the Delhi government schools and said that including business clusters in the school curriculum will build future entrepreneurs. He added that such measures will transform the future generation from job seekers to job providers. KCR has said that teachers and officials will be sent from Telangana to Delhi to study the school education model built by the state government here.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked KCR for his visit to the school and said that the Telangana C.M took great interest in the effectiveness of the school, which is how (the education system) India will progress.

"We have to learn from each other. There is progressive work going on in Telangana from where we can learn and he is taking an experience from what is happening here in Delhi. This is how the country will progress. I welcome all the M.Ps as well who have come here," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao, J Santosh Kumar, Ranjit Reddy, Venkatesh Neta, Minister V Prashant Reddy, MLA Dr M Anand and others were also present on this Delhi tour. The Chief Minister took notice of the infrastructure and also interacted with the school students about their presentations, innovations and future endeavours.

On the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) by the central government, Chief Minister Rao said, "the policy of education, from what I've seen at the Delhi school, the way it has been adopted practically, its results are visible as of now. The Centre is making education policies and it should but let the central government not forget that it simply cannot enforce it. This is a country of democracy. In the very first page of the constitution itself is there that India is a union of states. Let's not forget that."

"Take everyone along and move forward with the policies, which will then be successful. If the central government does not consult before implementation, then there might be obstacles… We are not going to replicate the Delhi education model but send our teachers and union leaders here to get oriented," he added.

The senior leaders then went ahead to visit the Mohalla clinic at Mohammadpur. He was given a tour of the government clinic, an AAP state government initiative, which aims to give affordable medical care to the poor and the marginal population in the city. Chief Minister Rao also lauded the health care initiative of the Delhi government.

Speaking to Hans India, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, "Mohalla clinic is an innovative initiative in terms of primary healthcare. Doctors prescribe all the medicines, issue all the necessary tests. Here at this Mohalla clinic, patients from Safdarjung hospital also come here to get their tests done since it gets done sooner here than a big hospital. Government dispensaries which were built at the cost of Rs. 4 crores, now the Mohalla clinics are being set up with Rs. 20 lacs."

Jain said that the initiative is not only cost effective but is time efficient as well. Earlier in the day, TRS leader had also met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav here in the capital. On Sunday, the Telangana chief minister is expected to go to Chandigarh where he will meet 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the now-repealed Central farm laws.