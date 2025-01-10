Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Visionary 'Future City' Development

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled an ambitious vision for the state’s development, emphasizing a transformative project titled Telangana Rising. Speaking on Friday, he announced plans to construct two groundbreaking urban hubs in Hyderabad — the Fourth City and the Future City.

The Future City aims to compete with global metropolitan giants such as New York, London, Tokyo, and Seoul. Highlighting its significance, CM Reddy said, “We have a vision for Telangana’s growth, and that is Telangana Rising. We are determined to build a pollution-free Future City.”

The proposed Future City will be designed as an eco-friendly urban space, prioritizing sustainable development and cutting-edge infrastructure. It is expected to position Hyderabad as a global competitor in terms of innovation, sustainability, and urban planning. The government’s focus will be on creating a clean, green environment that can serve as a model for modern urban living.

The project reflects the Telangana government’s commitment to enhancing the state’s global presence and providing residents with world-class amenities. Further details regarding the timeline and investment plans for the initiative are expected to be shared soon.