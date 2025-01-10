Live
- Aishwarya Rajesh eyes career breakthrough with ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’
- Blinkit Now Delivers Laptops, Monitors, and Printers in 10 Minutes
- OnePlus 13 First Sale Begins Today: Price, Offers and Discounts
- Wilting MVA in Maha, Sanjay Raut dares Congress to announce end of INDIA bloc
- Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: Consolidation of suit should benefit both sides, says SC
- Champion of stronger relations with India, Chandra Arya runs for Canadian PM's race
- Thai Chicken Sliders
- Plant-based chicken seekh kebab kathi roll
- Chicken Keema Kebab
- Tragic Bus Accident in Suryapet District: Four Dead, 17 Injured
Just In
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Visionary 'Future City' Development
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled an ambitious vision for the state’s development, emphasizing a transformative project titled Telangana Rising.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled an ambitious vision for the state’s development, emphasizing a transformative project titled Telangana Rising. Speaking on Friday, he announced plans to construct two groundbreaking urban hubs in Hyderabad — the Fourth City and the Future City.
The Future City aims to compete with global metropolitan giants such as New York, London, Tokyo, and Seoul. Highlighting its significance, CM Reddy said, “We have a vision for Telangana’s growth, and that is Telangana Rising. We are determined to build a pollution-free Future City.”
The proposed Future City will be designed as an eco-friendly urban space, prioritizing sustainable development and cutting-edge infrastructure. It is expected to position Hyderabad as a global competitor in terms of innovation, sustainability, and urban planning. The government’s focus will be on creating a clean, green environment that can serve as a model for modern urban living.
The project reflects the Telangana government’s commitment to enhancing the state’s global presence and providing residents with world-class amenities. Further details regarding the timeline and investment plans for the initiative are expected to be shared soon.