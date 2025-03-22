Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Southern States' Unity Against Delimitation Injustice

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged southern states to unite in opposition to what he termed an unjust delimitation process during the Fair Delimitation Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting. Speaking passionately, CM Reddy highlighted the significant contributions of southern states to job creation, GDP growth, and welfare program implementation in India.

"The financial allocations we receive from the central government are starkly disproportionate," he asserted. Reddy pointed out that while states like Bihar receive six rupees for every rupee paid in taxes, and Uttar Pradesh receives two rupees and thirty paise, southern states fare poorly, with Karnataka getting just 26 paise, Tamil Nadu 16 paise, and Telangana 42 paise per tax rupee.

Emphasizing the need for equitable representation, Reddy declared that southern states would not accept delimitation based solely on population metrics. He expressed his determination to resist the dominance of northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

"If Prime Minister Modi intends to carry out delimitation in 2026, he should take a cue from leaders like Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Reddy remarked. He advocated for the implementation of women's reservation and other forms of affirmative action through a localized delimitation process within the states.

Out of the current 534 parliamentary seats, Reddy noted that only 130 are allotted to southern states, representing a mere 24 percent. He demanded that this allocation be increased to 33 percent, allowing for better representation and acknowledgment of the southern states’ contributions to the nation.