Telangana CM Revanth Reddy distributes job appointment letters, calls for Sstate’s rebuilding

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has congratulated newly appointed government employees, calling their recruitment a "dream come true" after a decade-long wait for opportunities. Addressing the candidates, he emphasised that they now have the chance to contribute to the state's reconstruction and urged them to play a role in shaping Telangana into a remarkable state.

The Chief Minister formally launched the ‘Praja Prabhutvam – Koluvula Panduga’ (People’s Government – Festival of Jobs) initiative, distributing appointment letters to 922 candidates recruited under the compassionate and other recruitment schemes in the Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration departments.

A landmark in job recruitment

During his speech, Revanth Reddy highlighted the delay in compassionate appointments since 2015, which had cost many aspirants valuable time. He criticised the previous government’s failure to prioritise job recruitment, stating:

"When Telangana was formed, people expected that all vacancies would be filled, instilling confidence and self-reliance among the youth. However, the previous administration neglected them. In contrast, within the first year of our government, we have filled 57,924 government positions."

He asserted that Telangana now stands as a model state for job recruitment, as no other state in India has appointed such a large number of employees in the first year of governance.

Countering misinformation

The Chief Minister also addressed misinformation being spread on social media, questioning the reasons behind criticism against his government’s welfare initiatives. He asked,

"Would farmers be angry because we waived their loans? Would women be upset because of free bus travel? Would self-help group members be frustrated because we are making them millionaires? Are women entrepreneurs unhappy because we are encouraging them to generate 1,000 megawatts of solar power? Are 50 lakh families angry because they receive free electricity for up to 200 units? Are 43 lakh women dissatisfied because they receive LPG cylinders for just ₹500? Are students discontented because we increased their diet allowance by 40% and cosmetic charges by 200%?"

Revanth Reddy reiterated that his administration has worked tirelessly for 18 hours a day to implement these schemes, making a direct appeal against the false narratives circulating online.

Dignitaries in attendance

The event saw the presence of Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), government advisors Harkara Venugopal Rao and S. Venugopala Chari, several MLAs, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and other senior officials.

With this large-scale recruitment drive, the Telangana government aims to restore faith in public employment and fulfil its promise of creating job opportunities, marking a significant milestone in its governance.