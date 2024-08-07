  • Menu
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extend wishes on National Handloom Day, Emphasizes Support to Weavers

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extend wishes on National Handloom Day, Emphasizes Support to Weavers
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt congratulations to handloom weavers across the state on the occasion of National Handloom Day. In a powerful message, the Chief Minister acknowledged the significant role handloom has played not only in India’s freedom struggle but also in the ongoing reconstruction and development of Telangana.

Highlighting the importance of reviving handloom, Reddy emphasized that it is a collective responsibility of the citizens to support and promote this traditional craft. He reassured weavers that the government is dedicated to fostering handloom industries through various initiatives, particularly by empowering women’s self-help groups and integrating support from government departments.

As Telangana continues to champion its rich textile heritage, the Chief Minister's call to action aims to inspire collaboration between the government and communities to preserve and elevate the legacy of handloom weaving in the region.

