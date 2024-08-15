Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hoists national flag at Golconda Fort, Highlights Development Initiatives

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy marked the occasion of Independence Day by unfurling the national flag at the historic Golconda Fort. The event was attended by various public representatives, high officials, and police personnel who paid their respects.









In his address, CM Reddy emphasized the significance of India’s freedom struggle, describing it as a monumental effort in world history where non-violence was the primary weapon. He credited former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for laying the foundation of modern India, stating, “The country is at this level as a result of Nehru's vision. The country is green only because of the projects started by him,” and praised Nehru’s establishment of key industries like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI).



The Chief Minister also recognized the contributions of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi in transforming agriculture, asserting these leaders' significant roles in advancing the nation. Reddy highlighted his recent discussions with the President of the World Bank during his visit to the United States, mentioning an agreement for low-interest loans, which he contrasted with the high-interest burdens of the previous government.



Regarding the implementation of the Warangal Declaration, CM Reddy reassured citizens of ongoing loan waivers, stating, “Some have distorted the view that loan waiver is impossible. We are showing implementation up to Rs. 2 lakh.” He acknowledged some technical challenges preventing certain individuals from receiving waivers and assured that dedicated counters would be established in collectorates to address these issues.



Reddy also touched upon the achievements of his government, noting that two out of the six guarantees made to the public have already been implemented. He further mentioned enhancements to the Aarogyasri health scheme, which has seen its coverage limit increased to Rs. 10 lakh, pledging a commitment to modernize government hospitals across Telangana.



The event at Golconda Fort served not only as a celebration of national pride but also as a platform for the Chief Minister to reassert his administration’s focus on development and public welfare.

