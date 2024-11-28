Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Participates in Statewide Socio-Economic Survey

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy registered his family details as part of the ambitious socio-economic, educational, employment, political, and caste survey being conducted across the state. The survey, aimed at guiding policies for the entire nation, is seen as a groundbreaking initiative by the Telangana government.

A team comprising Hyderabad Collector Anudeep, GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi, and other officials, along with enumerators and staff, visited the Chief Minister’s residence in Jubilee Hills to record his family’s details.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the survey and sought feedback on public participation from officials. He emphasized the importance of completing the caste survey at the earliest and directed officials to ensure that all government employees register their details mandatorily.

Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to organize a special drive for VVIPs, including IAS and IPS officers, MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives in Hyderabad. The survey is expected to provide critical data for shaping inclusive policies in Telangana and beyond.