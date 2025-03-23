Telangana CM Revanth Reddy pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, honouring their supreme sacrifices for India’s independence.

Remembering the revolutionary freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation, the Chief Minister acknowledged their unwavering courage and patriotism. He stated that their sacrifices continue to inspire generations in the fight for justice and democracy.

Shaheed Diwas is observed annually to commemorate the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who were executed by the British on 23rd March 1931. Their selfless struggle remains a symbol of India’s relentless fight against colonial rule.

During the tribute, Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the Telangana government’s commitment to preserving the legacy of freedom fighters and instilling the values of nationalism among the youth. He urged citizens to draw inspiration from their sacrifice and contribute to the nation’s progress.

The event was marked by floral tributes and commemorative ceremonies, reflecting the deep respect for the revolutionary heroes who dedicated their lives to India's liberation.