Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Pushes for Comprehensive State Sports Policy
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to finalize the Telangana Sports Policy by the end of November. A high-level review meeting was held to discuss the policy, aiming to empower Telangana’s youth on national and international sports platforms.
As part of this policy, CM Reddy emphasized the swift creation of a bill to establish the Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU). He urged that the bill be prepared at the earliest, with a governing body for the university to be finalized within ten days.
To frame an advanced sports strategy, CM Reddy recommended studying successful models from South Korea’s Sports University and Queensland University in Australia, along with consulting sports experts and athletes.
Additionally, he proposed preparing a calendar for state, national, and international competitions and instructed officials to liaise with the Indian Olympic Association to host the National Games in Telangana within the next two years.
The meeting saw the participation of Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with other key officials, including Advisor K. Keshava Rao, Sports Advisor A.P. Jitender Reddy, and Sports Authority Chairman Sivasena Reddy. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and Sports Department Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were also in attendance, underscoring the government’s commitment to a robust sports infrastructure.