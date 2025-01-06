Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges PM Modi to Approve Pending Railway Projects

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve pending railway projects in the state, aligning with the Central Government’s vision of achieving a $5 trillion economy. He emphasized the participation of Telangana's four crore citizens in this national goal.

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated several railway projects across the country, including the newly constructed Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Telangana. During the event, CM Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude on behalf of Telangana's people for completing the Charlapalli terminal but also highlighted the need for approval of other key projects pending with the Centre.

Projects Presented by CM Revanth Reddy

1. Kazipet Railway Coach Factory: CM Reddy reiterated the long-standing demand for the factory, which was promised earlier but remains unimplemented.

2. Regional Connectivity: Proposals included a Regional Ring Rail along the Regional Ring Road, extending Metro Rail Phase-2, and connecting Vikarabad to Karnataka via a new railway line.

3. Dedicated Infrastructure: The CM called for a dedicated greenfield highway and a special railway line from Hyderabad to Bandar Port, which would enhance industrial growth, dry ports, and connectivity for Telangana’s pharma and automobile industries.

4. Metro Rail Expansion: He highlighted that Telangana, once ranked second in the country for metro development, had now slipped to ninth place due to a lack of progress over the past decade. Approval of Phase-2 proposals would boost Hyderabad’s urban development.

5. Vikarabad-Karnataka Railway Line: The CM urged immediate action to link Telangana with Karnataka via Vikarabad to improve interstate connectivity.

Significance of the projects

Telangana contributes 35% of India’s pharmaceutical production, and improved transportation would enhance logistics for this critical sector.

The automobile and electrical manufacturing industries are showing interest in investing in Telangana, requiring better connectivity and infrastructure.

The 370 km Regional Ring Road project, currently in the tendering phase, promises to spur urbanization and attract investments once completed.

The event was attended by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and Malkajgiri MP Etela Rajender, along with representatives from other states.

CM Revanth Reddy stressed that Telangana’s development hinges on swift approvals and cooperation from the Central Government for these critical projects.