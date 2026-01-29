Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visits Harvard Business school in US

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to the United States is ongoing. Following an invitation from students, he visited Harvard Business School and engaged in discussions with the students.

He encouraged them to become partners in 'Telangana Rising' and to highlight the opportunities and strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana globally.

Revanth Reddy urged the students to act as brand ambassadors and promote Hyderabad’s image around the world.