Live
- Telangana CM Seeks Central Support for Sports Development
- Telangana CM Asks for Funds and Approval for T-Fiber Project
- Hyderabad Set to Dazzle at the Jewellery World Exhibition: August 23rd-25th, 2024
- Varsha Reddy Crowned Mrs South India 2024 Winner
- Impact of India’s New Criminal Laws on the Muslim Community: A Call for Caution and Fairness
- Uproar in Odisha Assembly over hooch tragedy
- ‘Brahmavaram P.S. Paridhilo’ review: Gripping suspense thriller
- US must speed up process for issuing tourist visa, says top Indian official
- Chevron to invest Rs 8,300 cr in Karnataka, hire 600 engineers by 2025
- Traffic advisory issued on August 25 in Hyderabad amid Marathon Run
Just In
Telangana CM Seeks Central Support for Sports Development
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allow Telangana to host national and international sports events
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allow Telangana to host national and international sports events, such as the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. He mentioned that the state already has the facilities needed for such events.
During a meeting on Friday evening, Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, requested that Hyderabad be chosen as the host city for the Khelo India Youth Games in January 2025. He also proposed setting up a sports university in Telangana to develop young athletes.
Reddy asked the central government for financial support for the sports university and for more funding under the Khelo India scheme to improve sports facilities in the state. He explained the importance of upgrading various sports venues, including the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, the shooting range at the University of Hyderabad, LB Stadium, the Sports School in Hakimpet, and the indoor stadium in Saroornagar.
The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to approve the plans submitted for these upgrades to enhance the sports infrastructure in Telangana.