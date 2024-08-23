Telangana CM Seeks Central Support for Sports Development

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allow Telangana to host national and international sports events, such as the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. He mentioned that the state already has the facilities needed for such events.

During a meeting on Friday evening, Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, requested that Hyderabad be chosen as the host city for the Khelo India Youth Games in January 2025. He also proposed setting up a sports university in Telangana to develop young athletes.

Reddy asked the central government for financial support for the sports university and for more funding under the Khelo India scheme to improve sports facilities in the state. He explained the importance of upgrading various sports venues, including the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, the shooting range at the University of Hyderabad, LB Stadium, the Sports School in Hakimpet, and the indoor stadium in Saroornagar.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to approve the plans submitted for these upgrades to enhance the sports infrastructure in Telangana.