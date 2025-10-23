Telangana colleges threaten state-wide bandh over `900 crore fee reimbursement arrears

Hyderabad: The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) has requested the government to release Rs 900 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues before 1 November, warning that if the payment is not made, they would call for a state-wide bandh (strike) starting from 3 November.

The FATHI representatives submitted a memorandum to the government, expressing grave concern over the deepening crisis faced by private colleges across the State. Despite the Government’s assurance to release Rs 1,200 crore towards fee reimbursement dues, only Rs 300 crore has been released so far, leaving a balance of Rs 900 crore pending.

This partial release has triggered widespread distress among institutions, leading to severe pressure from faculty, staff, vendors, and building owners who have been waiting for months for their payments. FATHI stated they have been making every effort to convince the managements to remain patient; however, their frustration and desperation have reached a critical level, and the situation is becoming increasingly volatile.

They reported that the colleges are now facing complete operational paralysis, as electricity and internet services are being disconnected, maintenance activities stopped, and essential campus services collapsed. With inspections by AICTE and Universities presently underway, the deteriorating conditions are projecting a deeply embarrassing image of Telangana’s higher education sector before statutory bodies and the public.