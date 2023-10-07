Live
Just In
Telangana Congress calls for protest against over BJP sharing Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has called for protest programs across the state in response to the controversy surrounding a tweet by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress leaders have accused BJP leaders of morphing Rahul Gandhi's photos and depicting him as Ravana, a character from Hindu mythology.
The tweet also included a caption labeling Rahul Gandhi as evil, anti-dharma (religion), and anti-Rama (a revered Hindu deity), and alleged that his goal is to destroy India.
Congress leaders are deeply angered by this controversial photo and caption, and as a result, they have called for protest programs in all districts of the state.
The situation remains tense as both parties engage in these protest programs, with Congress leaders demanding an apology from BJP for the morphed photo and derogatory caption.
Meanwhile, The list of Telangana Congress candidates is expected to be released on October 10. The Congress Central Election Committee is likely to finalize the tickets on this date. A meeting of the Central Election Committee will be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Tuesday, where the list of candidates may be announced.
Prior to this, the Telangana Congress Screening Committee meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow. The committee will finalize the list of candidates, which will then be presented to the Central Election Committee for consideration.