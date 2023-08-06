Telangana Congress demands Gaddar's last rites with full state honours

The Telangana Congress party demanded the state Government to perform the last rites to the mortal remains of Balladeer Gaddar with full state honours.

Soon after the body of Gaddar shifted to LB Stadium, Congress party leaders and activists reached the place and paid tributes to the departed soul. TPCC President A Revanth Reddy , senior leaders Madhu Yashki Goud, Anjan Kumar Yadav among others were present.

The party workers raised slogans demanding the state Government to issue orders to perform the last rites with full state honours. They questioned the government for not taking a decision to hold last rites with state honours. The government should recognise the services rendered by Gaddar during the Telangana movement and his contribution to the revival of Telangana culture through his songs.