Telangana: Congress leader Muddasani Kashyap Reddy of Huzurabad constituency joins TRS

Another political development has taken place in the Huzurabad constituency where by-elections are to be held soon with the resignation of expelled minister Etela Rajender. Kashyap Reddy, son of former minister and late TDP leader Muddasani Damodar Reddy, has left the Congress. Kashyap Reddy, who is identified as a Congress leader and MP Revanth Reddy's aide joined the TRS on Monday in the presence of ministers T. Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar. Kashyap Reddy wearing a pink scarf has been the talk of the town as the search for the TRS candidate for Huzurabad continues.

Kashyap Reddy first contested from Huzurabad in the 2014 Assembly elections after the death of former minister Muddasani Damodar Reddy. Kashyap Reddy, who contested as a joint candidate of TDP and BJP lost. Later, Kashyap Reddy, who was a follower of the current Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy, joined the Congress along with him. He failed to contest as a Congress candidate in 2018. Padi Kaushik Reddy contested as the Congress candidate in that election. At present, it is not clear who the TRS candidate is in Huzurabad.

Meanwhile, it seems that Kashyap Reddy's uncle retired IAS Muddasani Purushottam Reddy's name is also under consideration as a TRS candidate. Other leaders are doing their part for the Huzurabad candidate. The number of leaders contesting from other parties is also on the rise.