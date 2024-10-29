Telangana: Congress MP demands drug test of BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: Amid the war of words between the ruling Congress party and the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) following a police raid on the farmhouse of BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao’s brother-in-law, a Congress MP has demanded drug tests on all BRS MLAs and workers.

Congress MPAnil Kumar Yadavsaid a drug test should be conducted on all those BRS MLAs and workers defending KTR’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala.

Addressing a press conference, the Rajya Sabha member requested the government to conduct drug tests on all the BRS leaders who were defending those caught with drugs.

The MP said the drug menace was posing a threat to the future of Telangana and alleged that the leaders of the opposition party were coming out to defend the accused.

The Rajya Sabha members said while the Congress government was working for drugs-free Telangana, the BRS leaders were trying to promote drugs.

The MP slammed KTR for defending Raj Pakala and Vijay Madduri, who were booked in a drugs case after the raid on the farmhouse.

Reacting to the Congress MP’s demand, BRS leader Krishank Manne posted on ‘X’ that he would send the urine sample.

“Request all BRS Social Media Warriors to send Urine Samples to MP's residence so that they can conduct Tests,” wrote Krishank, who is also the convenor of the social media wing of BRS.

On the intervening night of October 26 and 27, police conducted the raid on the farmhouse of Raj Pakala at Janwada near Hyderabad, where a party was being held.

As Vijay Madduri, one of the party attendees tested positive for cocaine and police also found unauthorized use of liquor, he along with Raj Pakala were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and also under the Excise Act.

A First Information Report (FIR) under sections 25, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act and sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act was registered at Mokila Police Station against Pakala Rajendra Prasad alias Raj Pakala and Vijay Madduri.

KTR has dismissed the allegations against his brother-in-law and alleged that the Congress government was targeting his family members as the BRS was exposing the ‘failures and corruption’ of the ruling party.







