Telangana Congress screening committee to meet today on selection of candidate

The screening committee of Telangana Congress is scheduled to meet in Delhi today. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti, MPs Uttamkumar Reddy, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Madhu Yashki, and other leaders have already departed for Delhi. It is anticipated that a decision on the selection of candidates may be reached today, as a consensus has already been reached on 72 candidates. Discussions regarding the remaining constituencies will continue.



Simultaneously, the Congress Central Election Committee will convene at 4 pm to discuss the selection of Telangana Congress candidates. It is reported that some last-minute additions may be made, and those who join at the eleventh hour have a chance to be declared as assembly candidates.

The Congress leaders are excited about the CEC meeting and, if everything goes according to plan, they intend to announce the list of candidates all at once. There is a possibility that the candidates will be announced after the bus yatra.