Telangana Congress to study winning chances every 15 days in Assembly segments

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress is gearing up for the State Assembly elections. The party will prepare a report on the Congress party’s winning chances in each Assembly constituency for every 15 days and finalise the constituency wise party strategy until the elections. TPCC Vice Presidents and General Secretaries have been given the responsibility of the preparation of the constituency wise reports.

Congress state In-charge Manik Rao Thakre and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy held a brainstorming meeting with the party leaders here on Saturday. The Congress in-charge expressed dissatisfaction on the leaders for not visiting the constituencies for at least once in a month. Thakre asked the party Vice Presidents and General Secretaries to visit the constituencies and prepare a report on the winning prospects of the party, internal politics, people’s expectations and the rival party activities.

Revanth told the leaders the party would recognise the services of the leaders who worked hard at the ground level to strengthen the party. He warned the leaders who created trouble to the party by making controversial statements and encouraged group politics in the assembly segments where the party was strong enough.

The Congress leaders were also asked to counter the BRS leaders’ ‘false campaign’ on the implementation of the schemes and expose the failures of the State government in every villages.

The Congress leadership adopted a resolution of inviting AICC leader Sonia Gandhi to the foundation laying programme of the Rajiv Gandhi Knowledge Centre in Hyderabad.

The party hailed CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for completing his padayatra on 1000 km stretch.